Raiders vs. Bills: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

In Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders will host the red-hot Buffalo Bills on CBS. To get you prepared for the game, here is everything you need to know about this Week 3 contest:
What: Las Vegas Raiders (2-1) vs. Buffalo Bills (3-0)
When: Monday, October 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Radio: 95.7 The Game
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Odds: Bills -3
Referee: Land Clark
TV: CBS
Announcing Crew: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
TV Map:
