Raiders vs. Bills: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

In Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders will host the red-hot Buffalo Bills on CBS. To get you prepared for the game, here is everything you need to know about this Week 3 contest:

What: Las Vegas Raiders (2-1) vs. Buffalo Bills (3-0)

When: Monday, October 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Radio: 95.7 The Game

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Odds: Bills -3

Referee: Land Clark

TV: CBS

Announcing Crew: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

TV Map:

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.