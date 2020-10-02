Raiders vs. Bills live stream: How to watch NFL Week 4 game online, on TV

How to watch Raiders vs. Bills game online and on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders were flying high heading into Week 3. Sitting at 2-0 after a win over the Saints, Jon Gruden's club had the opportunity to further cement themselves as an AFC threat with a win over Cam Newton and the New England Patriots.

Instead, the Raiders fell flat. Derek Carr and the offense failed to get much going and the defense was run over by Rex Burkhead en route to a 36-20 loss.

Now, the Raiders had back to the Death Star in Las Vegas to lick their wounds and welcome the red-hot 3-0 Buffalo Bills to Allegiant Stadium.

With games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers following, the Raiders need to find a way to upset the Bills and get to 3-1 or else they risk spoiling their fast start.

Here's how to watch Raiders-Bills in Week 4:

When: Sunday, Oct. 4, at 1:25 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial