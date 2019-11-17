Raiders vs. Bengals live stream: How to watch NFL Week 11 game online

The good news is the Raiders are going up against the worst run defense in the league. The even better news is Oakland possesses Josh Jacobs.

The Cincinnati Bengals head to the Coliseum to face a team favored to win marginally. Even with Bengals running back Joe Mixon behind the ball, the Raiders stand a chance.

Quarterback Derek Carr hasn't thrown an interception in nearly a month and is looking like his old successful self to be the essential cherry on top of it all.

This is guaranteed to be a fun game for the Raiders and their fans.

Here's how to watch the Raiders-Bengals Week 11 game live online and on TV:

Start time: 1:25 p.m. PT

TV channel: CBS (KPIX)

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





