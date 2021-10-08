Raiders vs. Bears: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

After a disappointing Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders will try to bounce back against an old friend. The Raiders will host Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears in Week 5.

Both teams are trying to stay competitive in divisions that have a lot of depth. For the Raiders, they need to win this game to keep pace with the Chargers, who currently lead the division at 3-1 with a tiebreaker over Las Vegas.

The Raiders will be playing on a short week after traveling to Los Angeles to play the Chargers on Monday Night Football. But they are at home in Week 5 and are big favorites over the Bears.

To get you prepared for this game, here is everything you need to know about this interconference matchup:

What: Chicago Bears (2-2) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (3-1)

When: Sunday, October 10 at 4:05 p.m. E.T.

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Radio: 95.7

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Odds: Raiders -5.5

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Announcing Crew: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

TV Map:

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.