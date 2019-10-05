Raiders vs. Bears live stream: How to watch NFL Week 5 game online

The Raiders picked up a much-needed win in Week 4 over the Colts, but their road test doesn't get any easier in Week 5 when the Silver and Black face the Bears in London.

Jon Gruden's club has been in London all week and the Raiders should be well prepared to face a Bears defense that will present a number of challenges for Derek Carr and company. Of course, this will be the first time former Raiders star Khalil Mack will face his old team. The talented edge rusher was traded prior to the start of last season after it became clear the Raiders would not give him the contract he coveted.

The Bears likely will be without quarterback Mitchell Trubisky who dislocated his left shoulder, so backup Chase Daniel will lead Matt Nagy's offense in London.

Chicago is a tough foe, but this is a game the Raiders can win and head home feeling good about themselves at 3-2.

Here's how you can watch Raiders-Bears on Sunday.

Start time: Sunday, Oct. 6, at 10:00 a.m. PT

TV channel: FOX (KTVD)

