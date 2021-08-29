Raiders vs 49ers: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

After back-to-back games against the NFC West, the Raiders will finish their preseason slate against the San Francisco 49ers. The Raiders, like the previous two weeks, are not expected to play any starters in this game. That means that Nathan Peterman is set to start and finish this game once again.

However, there are still several players on the roster battling for jobs and playing time. While we won’t see the likes of Derek Carr and Darren Waller, that doesn’t mean this game won’t be entertaining. Look for players like Nate Hobbs, Malcolm Koonce and several other young players to see a big amount of snaps in this game.

To get you prepared for the game, here is everything you need to know about this matchup:

What: Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) at. San Francisco 49ers (1-1)

When: Sunday, August 29 at 4:00 p.m. E.T.

Where: Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco, California

Radio: 95.7

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Odds: Raiders +5.5

Referee: Scott Novak

TV: NFL Network

Announcing Crew: Brent Musburger, Lincoln Kennedy

