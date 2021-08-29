Raiders vs. 49ers highlights Preseason Week 3
Watch highlights from the Preseason Week 3 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Colts have had extensive injury issues throughout the preseason. But at least the latest one doesn’t seem to be too serious at this point. Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich confirmed the report that receiver T.Y. Hilton is dealing with a neck injury and will miss multiple games. But at this point, Reich said the [more]
Did the 49ers tip their hand on their QB situation or did they create a smokescreen? Time will tell.
The #49ers thumped the Raiders to finish their preseason. Our quarter-by-quarter observations.
The San Francisco 49ers got a chance to show off their quarterback platoon before the regular season. Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance shuttled in and out on the first two drives that ended with touchdown runs for the quarterbacks that led San Francisco to a 34-10 exhibition victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. “I just wanted to get live action with it,” coach Kyle Shanahan said.
The 49ers' broadcasters have been waiting all preseason for a Ha Ha Clinton-Dix interception.
