What Raiders voting to skip voluntary offseason workout means

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Las Vegas Review-Journal
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What Raiders voting to skip voluntary offseason workout means originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raiders players on Thursday voted to skip the in-person phase of the club’s voluntary offseason program in favor of a repeat of last year’s all virtual OTA’s.

Players cited ongoing concerns over COVID-19 for the outcome of the vote, which came after players spent the last two days contemplating their position and whether to join the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos in skipping the OTA’s.

The union and the four other teams also cited ongoing concerns over COVID-19 for their decisions to opt-out of one of the most important parts of the offseason program, although there is a sense in NFL circles that just as big a factor is the NFL’s recent decision to expand the regular-season schedule from 16 to 17 games.

Read more on the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Recommended Stories

  • Patrick Mahomes: Defeat helps you more than success

    Patrick Mahomes has done a ton in his young career. Mahomes, 25, has earned league MVP and Super Bowl MVP honors in four seasons. He’s made three Pro Bowls in three full seasons as a starter. He has a 38-8 record in the regular season and 6-2 in the postseason as a starter. Mahomes, though, [more]

  • Report: Fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative unlikely to pass

    The Eagles have proposed an onside kick alternative for a second consecutive offseason. This one appears headed where the last one ended up. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the fourth-and-15 alternative to the onside kick isn’t likely to pass. Instead, the Competition Committee is proposing to limit the receiving team to nine players [more]

  • U.S. Interior Dept revokes Trump policies, puts climate at center of decisions

    The moves come as the Democratic Biden administration moves rapidly to implement policies aimed at decarbonizing the U.S. economy by 2050. Republican former President Donald Trump, a vocal climate change skeptic, pushed policies to maximize fossil fuel development on federal lands and waters with a mantra of "energy dominance."

  • Happy 69th birthday, Bill Belichick

    Patriots coach Bill Belichick probably doesn’t hear from former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski very often. If Belichick is ever going to hear from Gronkowski, it’s now. Belichick was born 69 years ago today. Over the weekend, we touched on the question of how long Belichick will keep going. At one point, he said he [more]

  • Trevor Lawrence Is Signing With Adidas, Joining Mahomes, Rodgers

    Trevor Lawrence, the former Clemson football star and presumptive No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, is signing with Adidas, according to multiple people familiar with the plans. One of the most anticipated NFL prospects of the past decade, Lawrence will join an Adidas football roster that includes star quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Patrick […]

  • Reversing course, Biden signs order to keep refugee cap at Trump-era level

    President Joe Biden signed an emergency determination Friday that keeps refugees admissions to the U.S. at a Trump-era cap of 15,000.

  • Browns release Sheldon Richardson

    When the Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney this week, it gave them 10 first-round picks on their roster. They are now down to nine. The team announced that defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson has been released. Richardson was a Jets first-round pick in 2013 and signed a three-year deal with the Browns as a free agent in [more]

  • Washington 'not out of the QB business yet' for 2021 NFL Draft

    Ian Rapoport wouldn't be surprised to see Washington take a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Saints free agent target Richard Sherman expects to find new team after the draft

    49ers cornerback Richard Sherman doesn't expect to sign with a new team until after the 2021 NFL draft, though the Saints are interested.

  • Kolton Miller now carrying torch for Jon Gruden’s first draft back with Raiders

    The Raiders' 2018 draft class has left minimal return three years later.

  • Several Falcons players opt out of voluntary offseason program

    In a message released through the NFL Players Association, the Falcons players stated that while they aren't unanimously opting out, the decision made by each player will be respected.

  • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas

    Despite Conor McGregor posturing that he was searching for a new opponent for his next bout, UFC officials on Wednesday announced he would face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264 on July 10. The bout will take place in front of a fully open venue at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White announced the bout just before the promotion released the fight on its other official social media channels and website. "I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!" White said in a video released on his Twitter account. "This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that's 20,000 fans. "This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor." Dana White's UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 video announcement https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1382291477414301700?s=20 TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier Twitter spat proves to be posturing The announcement comes on the heels of a recent Twitter spat between Poirier and McGregor, in which Poirier blasted McGregor for not honoring his commitment to donating $500,000 to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation, following their bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won that bout via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor shot back at Poirier, saying that his team failed to provide detailed information on what would happen with the donation, insinuating that it would not be directed appropriately. The Irishman then went on to say that their proposed July 10 bout was off and that he was looking for a new opponent. Though that caused a few waves, it proved to be more or less posturing, as White announced the bout on Wednesday. White fell short of saying whether or not UFC 264 would anchor the promotion's usual International Fight Week in Las Vegas, though July 10 would certainly be the typical timing for that to happen. But with pandemic related restrictions only just starting to come to an end in the United States, it's not yet clear if Las Vegas would be willing to host a fully open International Fight Week, which generally includes numerous public gatherings throughout a weeklong celebration of combat sports. UFC 257 recap & highlights from Dustin Poirier's TKO victory over Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Dustin Poirier cracks Conor McGregor at UFC 257

  • Fighter who suffered severed finger has bout result overturned

    Khetag Pliev, the fighter who had his finger almost completely severed earlier this month, now officially has one less loss on his record.

  • Mark Cuban calls NBA play-in games an 'enormous mistake' after voting to approve them

    Cuban's Mavericks are in seventh place in the West, leaving them vulnerable to the play-in games.

  • Bellator 257 live and official results (5:30 p.m. ET)

    Bellator 257 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

  • Jackson's jumper gives Clippers 100-98 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard both spoke highly of their time in Detroit. Small consolation for the Pistons after those two led the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers to a remarkable victory in Motown. Jackson sank a jumper with 2.3 seconds left against his former team, giving the Clippers their seventh straight victory, 100-98 over Detroit on Wednesday night.

  • Ayton scores 26, Suns beat Kings for 10th straight home win

    PHOENIX (AP) Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Devin Booker added 23 points and the Phoenix Suns won their 10th straight home game by beating the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Thursday night. The Suns haven't lost in their home arena for nearly a month, but struggled to put away the Kings for much of the night, taking a 95-94 lead into the fourth quarter. Sacramento took its first lead of the second half when Delon Wright made a layup to make it 96-95.

  • With Nikolas Motta out, Yancy Medeiros steps in to face Damir Hadzovic at UFC Fight Night 188

    With Nikolas Motta out of UFC on ESPN 24, Damir Hadzovic will now face Yancy Medeiros at UFC Fight Night 188.

  • Tom Brady makes fitting joke on 21st anniversary of Patriots drafting him

    Tom Brady reacted to the 21st anniversary of his NHL career beginning by cracking a witty joke on Twitter.

  • Whatever happened to Kelly Bryant, who started ahead of Trevor Lawrence?

    What became of Kelly Bryant, who once started ahead of Trevor Lawrence at Clemson?