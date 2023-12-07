Raiders, Vikings Thursday injury report: LT Kolton Miller, DE Maxx Crosby still missing practice

For the second straight day, the Raiders were without two of their best players on each side of the ball as they prepare for the Vikings this Sunday.

Left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) and Edge rusher Maxx Crosby (knee) were both sidelined for Thursday’s practice.

LT Kolton Miller (shoulder) and DE Maxx Crosby (knee) missed practice again today for #Raiders pic.twitter.com/T0VX1RaeyA — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) December 7, 2023

The Raiders are coming off their bye week when they had hoped to get more healthy, so it’s a bit surprising to see both of these guys still missing practice.

Crosby played in their last game against the Chiefs despite missing every practice the week leading up to it and being listed as Doubtful. So, you’d have to think he will do everything he can to play and he isn’t to be counted out until if/when he’s officially out.

Miller returned for the game after missing two games with a shoulder injury. But late in the game, he was pulled. After the game, I asked head coach Antonio Pierce if Miller had aggravated his injury, but Pierce wouldn’t say, mentioning only that it was late in the game that had become out of reach.

