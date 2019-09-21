Raiders-Vikings odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 3 game

For a team moving its operations to Nevada in the next few years, the oddsmakers are not exactly kind to the Las Vegas Oakland Raiders.

The spread in Sunday's game is the third-largest around the league, as people seem to expect the Minnesota Vikings to roll Jon Gruden and the Raiders in Week 3.

Line:

Caesars: MIN -8.5 (-110)

Consensus: MIN -8.5 (-111)

Westgate: MIN -8.5 (-110)

Wynn: MIN -8.5 (-110)







Here's how NFL writers around the country see the matchup shaking out:

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Raiders 23, Vikings 21

Courtney Cronin, ESPN: Vikings 28, Raiders 17

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Vikings 24, Raiders 17

Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: Vikings 24, Raiders 17

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: Vikings 27, Raiders 17

Tadd Haislop, SportingNews: Vikings 24, Raiders 17











