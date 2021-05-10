New Raiders veterans get their numbers, others change numbers

Several new Raiders saw their new numbers made official today. The newest Raiders player Casey Hayward is the lone exception. But all of the previous free agent additions are now officially assigned numbers. Along with a couple of those new numbers there were a couple number changes.

Free agents

TE Nick Bowers – 82

WR John Brown – 15

DT Matt Dickerson – 51

CB Rasul Douglas – 29

RB Kenyan Drake – 23

G Marquel Harrell – 61

DT Quinton Jefferson – 97

S Karl Joseph – 43

C/G Nick Martin – 66

DE Yannick Ngakoue – 91

DT Darius Philon – 96

WR Trey Quinn – 14

WR Willie Snead IV – 17

DT Solomon Thomas – 92

TE Carson Williams – 86

Number changes

DE Clelin Ferrell – 99 (formerly 96)

Notes: Ferrell wore 99 at Clemson. Arden Key wore it last season and was cut this offseason.

DL Kendal Vickers – 93 (formerly 91)

Notes: Yannick Ngakoue takes 91. Daniel Ross wore 93 last season and was not brought back.

Undrafted rookies

TE Matt Bushman – 84

CB Shaun Crawford – 40

RB Garrett Groshek – 46

OT Devery Hamilton – 73

CB TJ Morrison – 41

RB Trey Ragas – 36

LB Max Richardson – 54

DT Darius Stills – 79

WR Dillon Stoner – 16

WR DJ Turner – 19

The 2021 draft class has not yet gotten official numbers as of yet. The entire class is supposed to arrive at the Raiders facility next weekend for the first time.

    LONDON (Reuters) -An injured minke whale calf which became stranded in London's River Thames was put down on Monday after its condition deteriorated and hopes for its survival faded, hundreds of miles from its home. The whale had been spotted by a Reuters photographer swimming upstream in the Thames after rescuers had refloated it to save its life, but it became stuck again. Despite the efforts of rescuers from the Port of London Authority, Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI), British Divers Marine Life Rescue, London Fire Brigade and the police, the whale was put down.