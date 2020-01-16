Raiders say they’ve sold out PSLs for new Las Vegas stadium

The Raiders impending move to Las Vegas appears to be off to a strong start.

According to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Raiders team president Marc Badain said on Wednesday that the team has sold out its allotment of personal seat licenses for its brand new Allegiant Stadium.

The PSLs have ranged in value from $500 to $75,000 and allowed the team to increase the budget for the construction of the stadium. The team had estimated $250 million in revenue from the seat licenses and have taken in $478 million instead.

The Raiders have used that to build additional suites and install upgraded hardware for the stadium.