Raiders under review for possible COVID-19 violations in wake of Trent Brown positive test

It seems like every week we’re talking about an issue involving the Raiders and COVID-19. This week began with the news that Trent Brown had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Then when players took the practice field on Wednesday, the entire starting offensive line as well as starting safety Johnathan Abram were not present, having been sent home for contact with Brown.

Well, the whole starting line is still not at practice today and the NFL and NFLPA are looking into the team, Trent Brown, and the offensive line for potential violations of COVID-19 protocols.

The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the #Raiders’ recent COVID-19 issues, including a positive test for RT Trent Brown, who they believe hadn’t been consistently wearing his tracking device, and video of offensive linemen hanging out together without masks, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 22, 2020





The NFL has said they are also trying to figure out if the other offensive linemen, which includes LT Kolton Miller, LG Denzelle Good, C Rodney Hudson, and RG Gabe Jackson, are high risk and thus would need to be isolated for five days.

NFL says it is still in the process of determining in Raiders' situation whether the players initially identified as potential close contacts are indeed high-risk close contacts warranting five-day isolation. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) October 22, 2020





If they were in close contact with Brown without masks, that would suggest they would be considered high-risk and thus would have them out of practice all week and potentially the game on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

The team had just placed CB Damon Arnette on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, just as they were getting DT Maurice Hurst back from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Recently several Raiders players made the wrong kind of headlines for attending a charity event organized by Darren Waller in which they were caught on video not wearing their masks in close proximity with guests at the event also not wearing masks. Each of the players at the event was fined $15K for that while Waller was fined $30K.

Earlier this season, head coach Jon Gruden was fined $100K and the team was fined $250K for not wearing his mask for large portions of time on the sideline. In response Gruden revealed he had COVID-19 last July, so he takes it very seriously. He also commended his team for how well they were sticking to protocols.

