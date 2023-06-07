Raiders UDFA OL McClendon Curtis named player to watch during camp

There are always a few undrafted free agents from every class that make big contributions during their rookie season. But could this be the year the Raiders find a UDFA stud?

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they took a look at 12 UDFAs that could make an impact during the 2023 season. That list included offensive lineman McClendon Curtis, who signed with the Raiders after the NFL draft.

Here is a snippet of what the site had to say about Curtis and why he could be a perfect fit with the Raiders:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He dominated lower-level competition with his frame and tenacity but struggles to fully utilize that advantage, and his lower-half flexibility leaves a lot to be desired, limiting his scheme versatility. However, Curtis’ untapped potential due to his length and competitiveness, paired with landing in a weak Las Vegas interior offensive line room, gives him the opportunity to compete for a primary backup role this offseason.

Curtis did not allow a single sack over his last two seasons of play in college football and was invited to the 2023 Senior Bowl. While the level of play might be a big issue for Curtis, his athleticism and length will give him a chance to play in the NFL.

Look for the Raiders to kick Curtis inside to guard in the NFL and let him compete for one of the backup jobs. Don’t be surprised if he ultimately makes the 53-man roster as he has the upside to be a starter down the road.

Related

Raiders LB Divine Deablo wearing green dot in practice as 'quarterback of the defense' Josh Jacobs not in attendance at Raiders minicamp, yet to sign franchise tag PFF names Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow as post June 1 trade target Raiders C Andre James ranked as No. 21 center heading into 2023 season

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire