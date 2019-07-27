Raiders' Tyrell Williams not happy with likeness in Madden NFL 20

The ratings and appearances of NFL players in the Madden NFL video game series have become a major topic of conversation on social media.

As more and more players get a first look at the game before its release on Aug. 2, wide receiver Tyrell Williams, a new addition to the Oakland Raiders tweeted his displeasure about his likeness in the latest edition of the game.

Yo @EAMaddenNFL why y'all do this to me 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IxvNva30BQ — Tyrell Williams (@TyrellWilliams_) July 25, 2019

Several Twitter users pointed out that the image in the game is eerily similar to the real-life image of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh.

Think they just recycled the player model they had for TJ Houshmandzadeh. pic.twitter.com/2fo7qv476n — Joey Derby (@JDerby1205) July 25, 2019

Luckily for Williams, his character will be wearing a helmet just about every time he appears in the game. If he really has a problem, however, the EA Sports headquarters is located in the Bay Area, with the offices just across the Bay in Redwood City.

