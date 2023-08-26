Raiders DE Tyree Wilson set to make NFL debut vs. Cowboys

Marcus Mosher
Fans of the Raiders got a little surprise on Saturday afternoon as the team announced that No. 7 pick Tyree Wilson will make his NFL debut against the Cowboys. Last week, the team activated him off the NFI list after suffering a foot injury during the college football season.

Wilson has been practicing with the team over the last two weeks and it’s time for the Raiders to get their rookie defensive end on the field. While he is expected to start, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Raiders limited his snaps to a series or two as he still is working himself into shape.

