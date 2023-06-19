How has Raiders DE Tyree Wilson performed in OTAs, minicamp?

The Raiders have wrapped up their offseason work for the summer and the players won’t return to the field until late July. There have been some winners and losers from the offseason work as the team enters Year 2 of the Josh McDaniels era.

However, one player that hasn’t been able to show much is Tyree Wilson, the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In a recent article by ESPN, they wrote about how every first-round pick had performed in OTAs and minicamp this summer.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, they haven’t been able to see much from Wilson, as he continues to heal from his foot injury. Here is what senior writer Paul Gutierrez said about the former Texas Tech star:

Wilson, still recovering from surgery to his right foot in November and a follow-up procedure in March, did not take the field during OTAs or minicamp, so there’s no way to say how the edge rusher has looked thus far. Wilson, though, has impressed his new teammates with his classroom work and his 6-foot-6, 271-pound profile.

The expectation is that Wilson should be ready for training camp and that the Raiders aren’t in a rush to put him on the field. They want him to be 100 percent healthy and ready to go for the season, not offseason workouts.

Still, it’s a little disappointing that their first-round pick hasn’t gotten a chance to practice yet. Without any offseason work, there is a chance it could take him a bit longer to produce as a rookie than initially hoped.

