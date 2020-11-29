Raiders Twitter reacts to Henry Ruggs' leaping catch on fourth down
Raiders fans react to Ruggs' amazing grab on fourth down originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The Raiders drafted Henry Ruggs with the No. 12 overall pick specifically for his big-play ability in the passing game, and he showed exactly why on this amazing grab, keeping the Raiders' drive alive on fourth down. Ruggs nearly found the end zone but stepped out of bounds just a few yards short.
He's shown some shades of Randy Moss already this season, and many once again were likening the rookie to the legendary wide receiver after the deep ball.
RELATED: Raiders adjust travel for back-to-back East Coast games
