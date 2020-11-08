Raiders Twitter reacts to Derek Carr getting major air vs. Chargers

'Air Carr' leaps for first down, and Raiders Twitter loved it originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Quarterbacks scrambling and leaping high into the air to secure a first down became trendy Sunday.

First, Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater did it against the Kansas City Chiefs. Then, a few hours later, Derek Carr took it a step further against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Behold, Air Carr.

With the Raiders facing a third-and-10 in the red zone, Carr stepped up in the pocket and pulled the ball down to run for the first down. With a defender converging on him, the Raiders' quarterback leaped over him and got enough for a new set of downs.

Raiders Twitter lost its mind over the play.

Carr might have two of his best plays of the season on this drive. — Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) November 8, 2020

Derek Carr is coming for that rushing title



pic.twitter.com/ArNkvDOefq — PFF (@PFF) November 8, 2020

DEREK CARR TOOK FLIGHT 😯 pic.twitter.com/OqoXBHydK6 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 8, 2020

Derek Carr getting that swagger back 👀 — Vincent Samperio (@VinceSamperio) November 8, 2020

OMG😭😭😭 is it 2016 again!?!? Wtf bro @derekcarrqb — Philip Mills (@Energetic_phil) November 8, 2020

Carr WTF!!!! What am i watching RN this dude got me mad hype rn WOW this BETTER then Derek Carr from 2016 — RAIIIDDERRSS (@JuiceBellamy) November 8, 2020

Carr capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darren Waller to give the Raiders a 28-17 lead over the Chargers.

Through three quarters, Carr had completed 10 of 17 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns, good for a 126.1 QB Rating.

Somewhere, Michael Jordan probably was smiling at the sight of Carr getting airborne.