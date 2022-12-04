Raiders turn Austin Ekeler fumble into Derek Carr TD pass, 17-13 lead

The Raiders had two turnovers early in the first half, but it is the Chargers who couldn’t hold onto the ball to kick off the third quarter.

Running back Austin Ekeler turned a short pass from Justin Herbert into a first down, but Raiders safety Duron Harmon knocked the ball loose and cornerback Nate Hobbs recovered the football.

It took one play for the Raiders to turn the takeaway into points. Derek Carr hit wide receiver Davante Adams for a 31-yard touchdown and the Raiders had their first lead of the afternoon. Daniel Carlson‘s extra point extended their advantage to 17-13.

Carr is now 10-of-20 for 160 yards and Adams has four catches for 98 yards as the Raiders try for their second straight victory.

