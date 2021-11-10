Raiders tryout four receivers, quarterback Kevin Hogan

Even with the addition of DeSean Jackson to the roster this week, the Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to kick the tires on possible additions to the roster at receiver.

Via Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790, the Raiders worked out Jaelen Strong, Jeff Badet, Gary Jennings and Marqise Lee.

Strong hasn’t been on an NFL roster since he was released by the Cleveland Browns in 2019 at the end of training camp. Strong was a third round pick of the Houston Texans in 2015 and spent parts of three seasons with the team.

Badet was in camp with the Atlanta Falcons this summer before an injury landed him on the injured reserve list. Atlanta released him from injured reserve in mid-August. Badet has also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Football Team.

Jennings was a fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 and lasted only a half season with the team before being waived in November without appearing in a game. He was claimed by the Miami Dolphins and did appear in a single game with the team before landing on injured reserve. He’s spent time on the practice squads of the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills and was with the Indianapolis Colts in camp before being waived/injured.

Lee was a second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 and spent six seasons with the team. Lee opted out of playing last season due to COVID-19 reasons. He briefly signed with the San Francisco 49ers in May but was released less than a week later. He has a career-high 63 catches for 851 yards and three touchdowns for the Jaguars in 2016.

In addition to the four receivers, the Raiders also looked at quarterback Kevin Hogan. Hogan has appeared in eight total games in the NFL with one start for the Cleveland Browns in 2017. He’s also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals. Since receivers need someone to throw them passes, Hogan likely served that role for the purposes of the workouts.

The Raiders are looking for help at receiver after releasing Henry Riggs III after his fatal car accident last week.

Raiders tryout four receivers, quarterback Kevin Hogan originally appeared on Pro Football Talk