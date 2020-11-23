Raiders troll James Harden on Twitter after Derek Carr's audible

Raiders troll Harden on Twitter after Carr's funny audible originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

This has been a weird offseason for James Harden, and it just got a lot stranger.

No, we're not talking about NBA free agency or the tearing down of the Houston Rockets' roster. We're talking about Derek Carr and the Raiders.

Carr used a handful of odd audible calls Sunday night in the Raiders' last-minute loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Among them were Warriors legend Chris Mullin and also even Harden. To add spice to the situation, the Raiders couldn't help but troll Harden on Twitter after everyone noticed the audible call.

Well, he didn't pass it... https://t.co/7yuQmamlZy — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 23, 2020

Carr wound up handing the ball off to running back Devontae Booker, and former linebacker Emmanuel Acho believes he has the audibles' meanings figured out. Former quarterback Dan Orlovsky disagrees, though.

I love being able to hear the QB’s talk without a crowd.



Derek Carr checks, “James harden” (left handed), #Raiders run left.



“Chris Mullin” (left handed) Raiders run left.



When Derek Carr has checked to right handed NBA players. Raiders run right. #SNF — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 23, 2020

I’m not in the meeting rooms, so I can’t be sure, but as a defender that’s the guess I’m taking. Based on what I’ve seen and heard — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 23, 2020

The Raiders fell short thanks to the magic of Patrick Mahomes' right arm, but Carr was fantastic in the loss. He threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns, making big plays all game long. Carr also made a handful of big throws that were dropped, too.

While the Raiders left the Bay Area for Las Vegas, Warriors fans had to have loved Carr's audibles and the Raiders' trolling on Twitter.