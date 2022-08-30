Raiders trim roster down to 53, announce all cuts

The NFL deadline to get to 53 players came and passed today at 4:00 PM ET and the Raiders have announced their roster cuts. The biggest of which was Alex Leatherwood, who the Raiders selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

They also traded away former second-round pick Travon Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s clear that the team is moving on from several draft picks from the previous regime and they aren’t tied to any players that they didn’t acquire themselves.

Here is the full list of cuts by the Raiders from this week to get their roster down to 53. It’s worth mentioning that the Raiders will likely add more to this list throughout the week as they sign and claim veterans:

WAIVED:

Alex Bars, G

Curtis Bolton, LB

Isiah “Ike” Brown, CB

Bryce Cosby, CB

Qwynnterrio Cole, S

Cole Fotheringham, TE

Chase Garbers, QB

Alex Leatherwood, G/T

Jordan Meredith, G

Bamidele Olaseni, T

Dillon Stoner, WR

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, DE

Zach VanValkenburg, DE

Austin Walter, RB

Isaiah Zuber, WR

RELEASED:

Keelan Cole, WR

Hroniss Grasu, C

Matthias Farley, S

Darius Phillips, CB

Kyle Peko, DT

Jacob Hollister, TE

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire