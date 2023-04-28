Raiders tried to trade back into Round 1?

There were rumblings all last night that the Las Vegas Raiders were interested in trying to trade up from No. 38 into Round 1. One of the teams that they supposedly contacted was the Dallas Cowboys at pick No. 26.

We got more confirmation on Friday that the Raiders did try to make a move into Round 1. That was reported by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Per source, the Titans, Falcons, and Raiders were "desperately" trying to trade back into the bottom of round one last night. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 28, 2023

Who might the Raiders have been interested in grabbing in Round 1? Could it have been Mazi Smith at defensive tackle? Potentially, but it also could be Joey Porter Jr, who is widely viewed as the top cornerback left on the board.

With the Raiders picking at No. 38 today, it will be interesting to see if they try to move up a few spots to select a player high on their board. Don’t be surprised if Brian Branch, Michael Mayer, or O’Cyrus Torrence are the targets today for the Raiders in Round 2.

