Raiders say Trent Brown is OK after being “wheeled out” of locker room

The Raiders had a scare shortly before Sunday’s game when Trent Brown became ill in the locker room. Quarterback Derek Carr expressed concern about Brown, though coach Jon Gruden downplayed the right tackle’s illness.

“Honestly, I’m human; I got a little scared for Trent,” Carr said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “I was like, Man, I hope he’s OK. We had no clue what was happening. All of a sudden, we come in, and they’re wheeling him out and I’m like, Bro, what is going on? It was crazy and so we prayed.

“As a team, we prayed for him. We made sure he was OK, his family, because I’m sure they were scared to death. But then, you have to compartmentalize what-just-happened with we-have-to-go-win-a-football-game in the worst weather I’ve ever played in in my life.”

It is unknown if Brown’s illness is related to his COVID-19 diagnosis. Brown tested positive for the coronavirus less than two weeks ago, but the Raiders said in a statement that Brown “did not exhibit any COVID-related symptoms” Sunday.

“We’re just going to say that he got ill here in the locker room, and he’s being evaluated right now,” Gruden said. “We’ll update you as soon as we something. But I’m told everything is OK. We were expecting Trent to play today; he had a great practice on Friday.”

The Raiders made Brown, who returned to practice Friday, a late scratch. Sam Young started but departed with a knee injury. Brandon Parker, whom the Raiders planned to have inactive, ended up playing much of the game.

“We could write a pretty good book in just my seven years here,” Carr said. “There’s been some crazy stuff that has happened, and today was another one of those things.”

Safety Johnathan Abram said the Raiders got together and said “Let’s get this W for Trent.” The Raiders beat the Browns 16-6.

Brown has played only two games this season and that includes seeing action on only three snaps in the season opener because of a calf injury. He has played 10 or more snaps in only 11 of 22 games since signing a four-year, $66 million deal with with the Raiders, per Gutierrez.

Raiders say Trent Brown is OK after being “wheeled out” of locker room originally appeared on Pro Football Talk