Raiders' Trent Brown going on injured reserve; Josh Jacobs out vs. Chargers

Two of the Raiders players named Pro Bowl starters or alternates Tuesday will not be available for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden informed the media on Wednesday that both right tackle Trent Brown (pectoral) and running back Jacobs (shoulder) will miss the game in Carson. Brown is being placed on injured reserve, finishing his season, while Gruden is holding out hope that Jacobs can return for the regular-season finale.

Gruden's update comes just two days after he declared that Oakland would not formally shut either player down for the season. However, Brown's lingering pectoral injury hasn't improved, and Jacobs had trouble taking his pads off after the Raiders' loss to the Jaguars last Sunday.

DeAndre Washington is expected to handle the majority of carries in Jacobs' place, while Brandon Parker likely will fill the opening on the offensive line. Brown's absence isn't the only troubling injury up front. Left guard Richie Incognito, also a Pro Bowl alternate, missed practice with an ankle injury and was seen in a walking boot Wednesday afternoon.

Linebacker Marquel Lee continues to miss practice time with a toe injury, while cornerbacks Daryl Worley (neck) and Nevin Lawson (biceps) were limited in light work.

The Raiders conducted a walk-through practice at an off-site, indoor facility to escape inclement weather and increase reps in a more sterile enviornment. The participation report you see below and provided by the team is an estimation.

Raiders practice report

WEDNESDAY

Did not practice

OT Trent Brown (pectoral)

RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder)

LB Marquel Lee (toe)









Limited practice

WR Hunter Renfrow (rib)

LB Kyle Wilber (ankle)

RG Gabe Jackson (knee)

CB Daryl Worley (neck)

C Rodney Hudson (ankle)

S Dallin Leavitt (elbow)

CB Nevin Lawson (biceps)















