Raiders' Trayvon Mullen stretchered off vs. Chargers after teammate colision

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen was stretchered off the field late in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Mullen collided with Oakland safety Curtis Riley after both players tried to tackle LA wide receiver Andre Patton. The rookie corner almost immediately received medical attention from the Raiders' staff, and he waved to the crowd soon after when he was stretchered off.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Mullen was taken to a nearby hospital after the game.

Trayvon Mullen is at the hospital being examined. Jon Gruden said doctors were looking at his head and neck. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) December 23, 2019

A Clemson product, Mullen collided with a teammate earlier Sunday, briefly leaving the game.

Mullen, a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, played in all 15 games this season including Sunday. He took over as a starting cornerback after the Raiders traded Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans, playing no fewer than 75 percent of Oakland's offensive snaps since Week 8.

