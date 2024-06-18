Raiders training camp report dates revealed

The camp report dates are out. For the Raiders this year that means we know when they will arrive in Costa Mesa.

Rookies: July 21

Full team: July 23

Those reporting on July 21 for the three-day pre-camp warmup will be all rookies, quarterbacks, and select first year players.

There are 38 players currently on the roster who are either a rookie (25), first year player (9), or quarterback (4).

They will be joined on July 23 by the other 52 players on the roster. With the first full training camp practice taking place on July 24.

The first preseason game will take place on August 10 in Minnesota. The Raiders have access to the grounds at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa until August 14.

