Raiders training camp notebook 8/10: Defense has its day

I could have just as easily said “Offense has a rough one” or some such about today’s practice. But I went with giving the D some credit.

Usually, notes from practice are heavily in favor of the big passes down the field and the defense doesn’t really seem like it’s doing much. That’s primarily because a big part of the defense’s job is to hit and tackle and that’s something they’re not allowed to do in practice.

Today, however, I can’t recall a single noteworthy play made by the offense. On the other hand, the defense seemed to be racking them up.

Trayvon Mullen had a banner day. First of all, he got shaken up in practice two days ago with what Jon Gruden said was a “stinger”. And, not only was he out on the field for practice, he looked fantastic.

In one on ones, He stuck to Willie Snead like glue who tried a couple of moves to get open short. Mullen was right there to swat the Carr pass down.

Late in practice, Bryan Edwards reached up to grab a pass that was right where he likes them only to have it bounce off his hands and into the arms of Mullen. It was Edwards’s second drop of the day. Both over the middle and both just above head level, right where he’s supposed to snag them with ease.

Marcus Mariota was picked off twice for picks three and four of this year’s camp for him. The first had Rasul Douglas pick him off along the left sideline intended for Foster Moreau. The second was Dallin Leavitt over the middle.

Even Nevin Lawson picked off a pass. It came off a tipped pass from Nate Peterman.

The only QB who wasn’t picked on the day was newcomer Case Cookus.

The picks were one thing. Then there were the fumbles.

John Brown made a catch and De’Vante Bausby came over the punched it out. Shortly thereafter, Shaun Crawford punched out a ball caught by Matt Bushman.

The sloppiness must have been why the team ran gassers after practice. Though it doesn’t seem fair because the defense was on point.

