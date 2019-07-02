Raiders’ training camp not open to the public

If you want to see the Raiders’ training camp, you’ll have to watch Hard Knocks.

The Raiders have announced their training camp schedule, which runs from July 27 to August 19, and no practices are open to the general public. As noted by Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the small area around the practice field at the Raiders’ Napa camp site is open only to season ticket holders and guests who get an invitation.

‏

Most teams have some of their training camp practices open to fans, but not the Raiders, who are heading into their final season in Oakland before moving to Las Vegas next year.

The Raiders were chosen to have their training camp documented on Hard Knocks, so an HBO subscription will be necessary if you want to see what Jon Gruden’s guys are doing in camp.