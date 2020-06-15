How Raiders' training camp will be much different this year than past

With NFL teams wrapping up their voluntary virtual offseason training programs in two weeks and the COVID-19 crisis still a concern, the league is now focusing on how best to conduct training camps in a safe and efficient manner that ensures an uninterrupted start to the regular season.

Making sure both objectives can be achieved is the challenge. Or, as a high-ranking NFL official put it: "There's still a lot of fires to put out."

That effort has the NFL and its players contemplating various scenarios, perhaps even tweaking the normal four-game preseason schedule and creating a one- or two-week run-up to training camp to help ease players into a camp environment.

All of which has to be agreed upon by the owners and players union. Those talks are ongoing, and no matter what the two sides decide, don't expect business as usual this summer.

