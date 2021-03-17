Raiders trading Rodney Hudson to Cardinals

The Raiders won’t cut center Rodney Hudson after all. Instead, they’ll trade him to the Cardinals.

Arizona and Las Vegas are finalizing a trade that will send Hudson and a seventh-round pick to the Cardinals for a third round pick, according to multiple reports.

The surprising news that the Raiders planned to cut Hudson led to some teams contacting the Raiders about acquiring him in a trade. The Cardinals will now get a Pro Bowl center.

Arizona has been loading up on well-known veterans, with Hudson joining a team that now also includes J.J. Watt and A.J. Green. The Cardinals think they’re contenders this year, and they’re bringing in the final pieces of the puzzle.

