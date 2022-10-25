Raiders trade veteran DT Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys

With the NFL trade deadline just a week away, teams are starting to make moves. The Raiders made their first trade of the week and it comes on the defensive side of the ball.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2023 sixth-round pick. The Raiders will also give a 2024 seventh-round pick in the deal.

Source: The #Raiders are trading DT Johnathan Hankins to the #Cowboys in exchange for draft pick compensation. Some key defensive depth up front. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2022

Hankins was inactive in Week 5 before playing just 19 snaps in Week 7. With the Raiders investing in Neil Ferrell Jr. and Matthew Butler in the draft, they didn’t have much need for a 30-year-old run-stopping defensive tackle.

