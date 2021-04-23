Raiders trade up for Trevon Moehrig in latest beat writer mock draft

Right tackle and free safety. Free safety and right tackle. Those are the two biggest needs for the Las Vegas Raiders entering the 2021 NFL draft. However, we have no idea how the team plans on addressing those two needs and the sequencing that might take place in a week.

However, in a recent mock draft by The Athletic’s beat writers, they laid out a very realistic scenario in which the Raiders could solve both problems.

At No. 17, the team selected Teven Jenkins, the mauling right tackle from Oklahoma State. He is a mean, physical tackle who could be a Day 1 starter for the Raiders. But what about their need at free safety?

In this mock, Vic Tafur suggests the team trading back into the first round, giving up No. 48 and No. 80 for No. 32. And with that selection, they grab TCU’s Trevon Moehrig to fill their free safety need. Here is what Tafur had to say about the possible fit:

“If defensive coordinator Gus Bradley closed his eyes and pictured his ideal free safety, he’s about 6-foot-2, 202 pounds and has great range and ball skills … who can also drive downfield and wrap up ball carriers. Did we mention fluid hips? Yeah, he needs fluid hips. Tah dah. Moehrig is a Day 1 starter right next to 2018 first-round pick Johnathan Abram, who can focus on playing in the box.”

Leaving the first round with Jenkins and Moehrig, while keeping picks No. 81and No. 122 would be among the best-case scenarios for the Raiders. They would have filled their two biggest needs with elite players and would still have the draft capital to add to their defense.

Don’t be surprised if the Raiders try to pull off something similar to this in just a few days.