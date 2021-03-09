Raiders trade RT Trent Brown to Patriots for 2022 pick swap

Marcus Mosher
·2 min read
The Raiders continue to make massive changes to their offensive line this offseason. The team has already released two veteran guards in Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson and they made another shocking move early Tuesday morning.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Raiders have traded right tackle Trent Brown to the New England Patriots for a late-round pick swap in 2022.

The Raiders will receive a 2022 fifth-round pick from the Patriots, while New England will receive a 2022 seventh-round choice and Brown, according to multiple reports.

During the 2019 offseason, the Raiders signed Brown to one of the richest offensive line contracts in NFL history. Since then, he’s played just 16 games with the team as he dealt with injuries and conditioning problems. As Mike Mayock said in a recent media session, talent has never been an issue with Brown. It’s just everything else.

Brown played with the Patriots in 2018 as he was the left tackle on that Super Bowl-winning roster. He will now have a chance to reunite with Bill Belichick on a revised contract.

As for the Raiders, they now have to replace the mammoth right tackle either in free agency or the NFL Draft. With just days until free agency kicks off, the Raiders will be tasked with replacing three starting offensive linemen.

