Raiders trade up for a quarterback in latest NFL.com mock draft

The belief around NFL circles for the last few months is that the Raiders are only interested in two first-round quarterbacks in this year’s class; Bryce Young (Alabama) and C.J. Stroud (Ohio State). But what are the chances that either player is available past pick No. 2?

In a recent mock draft by Eric Edholm of NFL.com, he had Young being picked at No. 1 and Will Anderson Jr. going No. 2 to the Texans. That left C.J. Stroud to be on the board at No. 3 and that’s who the Raiders moved up for in this mock.

Here is what Edholm had to say about the trade-up and Stroud’s fit with the Raiders at pick No. 3:

Keep an eye on the Titans as a possibility for Stroud here, too. But if the Raiders view Stroud as one of their blue-chip QB prospects, they should not hesitate to slide up four spots to get him. Jimmy Garoppolo’s deal essentially boils down to a one-year guarantee, and his injury history is well-documented. Stroud could give Josh McDaniels the kind of low-pulse QB he wants to build around.

Stroud seems to be a perfect fit in the offense under Josh McDaniels as he is accurate and gets rid of the ball quickly. However, he could benefit from sitting behind Jimmy Garoppolo for a season to learn the offense and catch up to the speed of the NFL.

Could a trade-up from No. 3 happen? Sure. But it would likely need to be for Stroud if he falls to that spot. It’s something to monitor as we inch closer to the draft on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire