Raiders trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings for conditional draft pick

The Las Vegas Raiders have traded quarterback Nick Mullens to the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Mullens, 27, played his first three NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, before spending the 2021 campaign with the Cleveland Browns. He’s appeared in 20 career games, with 17 starts, tallying 4,861 passing yards, 26 touchdown passes and 22 interceptions.

The only condition of the trade is that Mullens is active for at least one game in 2022, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mullens has the most career passing yards of any quarterback in NFL history who has only 20 or fewer games played, and it’s not terribly close (via The Athletic’s Greg Auman):

On that Nick Mullens thought: Most career passing yards for an NFL quarterback with 20 career games or fewer: Nick Mullens 4,861

Mac Jones 3,801

John Skelton 3,707

Trevor Lawrence 3,641

Craig Whelihan 3,160 Skelton and Whelihan tell you it doesn't make him great, just unusual. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 22, 2022

