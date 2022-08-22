Raiders trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings for 2024 draft pick

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marcus Mosher
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Minnesota Vikings
    Minnesota Vikings
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Las Vegas Raiders
    Las Vegas Raiders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Mullens
    Nick Mullens
    American gridiron football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Josh McDaniels usually only keeps two quarterbacks on the active roster. The Raiders had four going into Week 2 of the preseason. Now, they have one less.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders have traded Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional 2024 pick.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire

Recommended Stories