Raiders trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings for 2024 draft pick

Josh McDaniels usually only keeps two quarterbacks on the active roster. The Raiders had four going into Week 2 of the preseason. Now, they have one less.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders have traded Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional 2024 pick.

Trade! The #Raiders are sending QB Nick Mullens to the #Vikings for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024, per sources. A new potential backup for Kirk Cousins. pic.twitter.com/wZmYddMmay — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2022

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire