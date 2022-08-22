Raiders trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings for 2024 draft pick
Josh McDaniels usually only keeps two quarterbacks on the active roster. The Raiders had four going into Week 2 of the preseason. Now, they have one less.
According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders have traded Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional 2024 pick.
Trade! The #Raiders are sending QB Nick Mullens to the #Vikings for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024, per sources.
A new potential backup for Kirk Cousins. pic.twitter.com/wZmYddMmay
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2022