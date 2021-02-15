Should the Raiders trade QB Marcus Mariota?

Over the last month, the Raiders have received a ton of trade interest regarding their quarterbacks. According to multiple reports, teams have called the Raiders about both Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota. However, the team remains set on not trading Carr after the best season of his career.

Seeing Mariota’s name in trade rumors isn’t all that big of a surprise considering his resume. Despite being just 27-years old, Mariota has 61 career starts under his belt as well as two playoff starts. He’s the former No.2 overall selection (2015 draft) and more importantly, he’s finally healthy.

Entering the 2021 offseason where so many teams need quarterback help, it’s reasonable to assume that Mariota’s market is pretty strong. In a recent piece by Bleacher Report, Mariota was named a player the Raiders have to trade this offseason considering their cap situation:

“The Raiders could clear some much-needed salary-cap space with (Mariota’s) departure. His current deal doesn’t have a single guaranteed cent as part of a $10.7 million salary. An added draft pick alongside a downsized salary-cap number would go a long way. Since numerous teams are currently searching for new starting quarterbacks, the Raiders should strike a deal sooner rather than later to maximize their potential return. The longer they wait, the less valuable Mariota becomes.”

It will be fascinating to see what type of draft compensation the Raiders can get for Mariota, but the added cap space will be even more valuable. That extra space would allow them to pay a free agent defender, potentially someone like Richard Sherman or J.J. Watt if they opt to bring in a veteran.

Look for teams such as Washington and Indianapolis to offer a mid-round pick for Mariota and for the Raiders to ultimately move him sometime in the next month.