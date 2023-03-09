Raiders trade up for QB in latest NFL.com mock draft

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed like a lock that there would be multiple quarterback options available to the Raiders at No. 7. We were routinely seeing mock drafts with C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis all being available to the Raiders with their first-round pick.

But this is just how the draft process goes. As we get closer to the draft, the value of quarterback rises. And before you know it, there will be three quarterbacks selected with the first three picks. So that begs the question; will the Raiders need to trade up in this year’s draft to get their quarterback?

In a recent mock draft by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, he had the Raiders trading up to No. 3 to secure Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud. Here is what Zierlein had to say about that trade-up and selection:

The Raiders can either sit tight and hope they get their guy at No. 7 … or look to aggressively move up and target the quarterback they want. In this exercise, Josh McDaniels and Co. jump into Arizona’s draft slot to snag Stroud, who put on the best pure throwing display in Indy.

Stroud is easily the most accurate quarterback in this class and proved that at the NFL Combine. He is pro-ready and would be a fantastic fit in the offense under Josh McDaniels.

He might not have the upside of an Anthony Richardson, but he could play right away and help the offense. For that reason, the Raiders might need to move up a few spots to make sure they get their next franchise quarterback. Don’t be surprised if they do make a move up from No. 7 to select Stroud or another quarterback.

