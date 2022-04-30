Raiders trade pick No. 86 to Titans for No. 90 and No. 169

The Raiders were scheduled to make their first pick at No. 86. But they will not be doing that as they traded it to the Titans for No. 90 and No. 169.

TRADE! #Titans moving up from #Raiders pick, per source. TEN trades 90 and 169 for 86 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 30, 2022

The Raiders were short on picks on Day 3, so getting another top 170 pick for a slide trade down is a good move. The Raiders slid down just four spots to acquire the extra Day 3 pick. But look for the Raiders to add an offensive lineman or a cornerback here late in the third round.