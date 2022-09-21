Raiders trade for Patriots OT Justin Herron

After just two games, it was clear that the Raiders needed to add some help to their offensive line. The right tackle position continues to cause problems for the Raiders and they needed to add more depth with Brandon Parker out for the remainder of the season.

On Wednesday, the Raiders made a trade with who else but the New England Patriots. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have acquired veteran offensive tackle Justin Herron for a pick swap in 2024.

Sources: The #Raiders are trading for #Patriots OT Justin Herron, with the teams flipping picks in 2024. Some solid tackle depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2022

Herron has appeared in 28 games during his NFL career, starting 10 times. He has played both tackle spots for the Patriots, but the expectation is that he will compete for right tackle snaps in Las Vegas as the Raiders already have Kolton Miller on the left side.

