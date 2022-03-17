Raiders trade for Packers WR Davante Adams

The move that many were hoping might happen, but thought it was pipe dreams is now beoming a reality. The Raiders are acquiring Davante Adams from the Packers according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Blockbuster: Packers are trading Pro-Bowl WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two prime 2022 picks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

The Raiders are expected to give Adams a huge five-year, $141.25 million deal upon acquisition according to NFL media’s Ian Rapoport.