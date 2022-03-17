Raiders trade for Packers WR Davante Adams
The move that many were hoping might happen, but thought it was pipe dreams is now beoming a reality. The Raiders are acquiring Davante Adams from the Packers according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Blockbuster: Packers are trading Pro-Bowl WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two prime 2022 picks, league sources tell ESPN.
The Raiders are expected to give Adams a huge five-year, $141.25 million deal upon acquisition according to NFL media’s Ian Rapoport.
Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average. https://t.co/YTAxHov0Rj
