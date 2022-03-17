Raiders trade for Packers WR Davante Adams

Breaking news:

Star WR Davante Adams reportedly will be traded to Raiders in blockbuster deal

Levi Damien
·1 min read
The move that many were hoping might happen, but thought it was pipe dreams is now beoming a reality. The Raiders are acquiring Davante Adams from the Packers according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Raiders are expected to give Adams a huge five-year, $141.25 million deal upon acquisition according to NFL media’s Ian Rapoport.

