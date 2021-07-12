Should the Raiders trade for Packers WR Davante Adams right now?

Over the last week, the Davante Adams to Las Vegas in 2022 buzz has certainly grown a lot louder. Derek Carr has admitted that he will be putting on the “full-court press” to bring the All-Pro receiver to the Raiders next offseason when he is scheduled to become a free agent.

If that is the case, maybe the Raiders should consider making a move right now for Adams. Assuming the Packers do wind up trading Aaron Rodgers and enter a full-blown rebuild under Jordan Love, why not move Adams now for a haul, rather than lose him in free agency eight months from now?

In a recent article by Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report, he floated an Adams to Las Vegas trade that would involve the Raiders giving up their 2022 first-round pick for the four-time Pro Bowler. Here is a snippet of his thoughts on the potential deal below:

“Adams has suggested his future with the Packers could be cloudy if Rodgers doesn’t remain in Green Bay, and he has said “it would be a dream” to play with college teammate/current Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. So this isn’t out of the question as part of a domino effect. And if that were to go down, Las Vegas would have a good chance at contending for at least a wild-card spot in the wild AFC West, while the Packers would probably be looking at a rebuilding year in the NFC North.”

While we could certainly debate if the compensation is too much, the biggest question surrounding this deal is if it would work for the Raiders under the salary cap. Absorbing $16 million into their current cap situation would be tough. But the Raiders could extend Adams and give him a multi-year contract which would lower his 2021 cap hit.

If the Raiders believe that now is the time to make a move in the AFC and want to grab a perennial Pro Bowler like Adams, then this trade does make some sense. However, everything relies on what the Packers ultimately do with their MVP quarterback. Until then, don’t expect a Davante Adams trade to happen.