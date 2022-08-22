Veteran quarterback Nick Mullens is on the move again.

The Raiders have traded Mullens to the Vikings for a conditional seventh-round draft pick, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

After spending his first four NFL seasons in San Francisco, Mullens has moved around a lot, spending part of last year in Philadelphia and part in Cleveland, and then signing with Las Vegas this year only to now get traded to Minnesota.

Mullens has started 17 games in his NFL career and may move ahead of Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond on the Vikings’ depth chart as the No. 2 quarterback behind Kirk Cousins.

The departure of Mullens likely cements Jarrett Stidham‘s role as the No. 2 quarterback in Las Vegas behind Derek Carr. Stidham previously played for Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels in New England, so he arrived in training camp with a firm grasp of the offense and now will be the quarterback the Raiders turn to if Carr gets hurt.

Raiders trade Nick Mullens to Vikings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk