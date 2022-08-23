Raiders trade Nick Mullens, clear path for Jarrett Stidham as Derek Carr's top backup

Raiders' trade signals belief in Jarrett Stidham as top backup QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots should see a whole lot of their former quarterback this week in Henderson, Nevada.

The Las Vegas Raiders, who are hosting the Patriots for joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday, announced Monday they've traded quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick.

The trade leaves Las Vegas with just three quarterbacks: starter Derek Carr, ex-Patriot Jarrett Stidham and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers.

Mullens is a serviceable backup who has started 17 games over five seasons, so the Raiders wouldn't trade the veteran if they weren't confident in Stidham and/or Garbers taking over if Carr missed time.

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels both are very familiar with Stidham from his three seasons with the Patriots and traded for the 26-year-old QB in May, so they clearly believe he can be a capable backup. While Stidham has yet to throw a touchdown pass through three preseason games, he has been accurate, completing 25 of 40 passes to date and going 7 for 10 for 80 yards against the Miami Dolphins last week.

Stidham didn't impress the Patriots enough to win the top backup job in New England, as the team traded him and drafted Bailey Zappe in the fourth round this year to complement veteran Brian Hoyer behind starter Mac Jones.

By trading Mullens on Monday ahead of joint practices with New England, the Raiders are giving Stidham the chance to prove his former team wrong entering Friday's preseason finale in Las Vegas.