Raiders trade former Tiger to the Cardinals

Alex Turri
·1 min read
In this article:
Former Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen is heading to Arizona.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced on social media that they have agreed to a trade to acquire Trayvon Mullen from the Las Vegas Raiders. According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders will be receiving a conditional 7th that has the possibility of becoming a 6th based on playtime.

The Raiders’ new staff is wasting no time as they planned on releasing Mullen had a deal not presented itself.

The team’s 40th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Mullen started 31 of 37 games in his career with the Raiders though he appeared in just five games last season due to injury. He will be joining former Tigers in DeAndre Hopkins and Isaiah Simmons.

Mullen will look for a fresh start with Arizona.

 

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire

