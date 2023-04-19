Should the Raiders trade down from No. 7?

The Raiders already have a ton of picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. In fact, they are currently scheduled to pick 12 times next week with most of their picks coming on Day 3 of the draft.

However, it’s never a bad idea to add more picks, especially in the top 100. And what is the easiest way to do that? By trading down in Round 1.

In a recent article by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, he believes the Raiders would be wise to trade down from No. 7. In the article, he suggests that the Raiders should try to move down to No. 10, picking up an additional second-round pick.

Here is a snippet of Barnwell’s thoughts on the Raiders and why moving down just makes so much sense for Las Vegas:

If the Raiders can’t add defensive tackle Jalen Carter, they should try to trade down. There’s just too much missing from their roster after years of poor draft picks and overaggressive decisions, including general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels announcing their arrival in town last year by trading their first- and second-round picks for Davante Adams. If Las Vegas can come away from this draft with six selections in the first three rounds, it would be a step in the right direction.

If the Raiders aren’t dead-set on drafting a quarterback at No. 7, this makes total sense. They still might be able to get one of the top two cornerbacks at that spot or maybe an EDGE rusher like Tyree Wilson could fall to them. Worst-case scenario, they could take a versatile offensive lineman like Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State) at No. 10.

Given Dave Ziegler’s history of moving down in drafts, this does feel pretty likely. But how far down would they be willing to go? That much we don’t know yet. But in a week’s time, we shall find out.

