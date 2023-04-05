Raiders trade down to No. 12 in latest NFL.com mock draft

The Raiders have to rebuild the core of their roster during the 2023 NFL Draft. They need to find at least four players that can contribute right away as they look to retool the team going into the season.

They are currently scheduled to pick four times in the top 110 picks, but they might need to add more draft capital to that total. The easiest way to do so would be to make a slight trade down from No. 7 and pick up additional top-100 capital.

In a recent mock draft by Lance Zielein of NFL.com, he had the Raiders trading down from No. 7 to No. 12 with the Texans. While Zielein didn’t specify what the trade would be, it’s safe to assume via the draft value chart that the Raiders added at least one additional top-75 pick in this year’s draft.

With the No. 12 selection, the Raiders selected right tackle Darnell Wright from Tennessee, who also has the ability to play guard. Here is what he had to say about that selection:

Cornerback should be an option here, too, but supply and demand points to tackle. Wright has good size and strength. He was impressive at the NFL Scouting Combine and can get the job done at right tackle.

The Raiders would love to move down and grab one of the top defenders in this class, but that didn’t happen in this mock. Instead, they selected one of the top offensive tackles in the class and continue to rebuild the offensive line.

With the strength of this class being on Day 2, the Raiders would be wise to try to acquire as many picks as possible in that range. That’s how they can quickly retool the roster in just one draft.

Related

Cornerback named biggest need for Raiders entering 2023 NFL Draft Raiders grab five-star defensive lineman in Round 2 of latest ESPN mock NFL executive says Raiders 'downgraded in every way' in favor of 'familiarity'

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire