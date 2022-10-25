Raiders trade DL Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys, swap draft picks

Per @TomPelissero, it’s a 2023 sixth-round pick to Las Vegas with a 2024 7th rounder going back. https://t.co/9PL2I90bXr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys are beefing up their defensive front ahead of next year’s NFL trade deadline.

Johnathan Hankins is headed to Arlington from the Las Vegas Raiders, and the teams are swapping late-round draft picks in the deal, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Hankins, 30, was a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft out of Ohio State. He spent his first four years with the New York Giants, then one year with the Indianapolis Colts before joining the Raiders.

He brings 14.5 careers sacks to the Cowboys.

